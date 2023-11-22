Incumbent Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall wins bid for second term

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Incumbent Erin Mendenhall has won her reelection bid for mayor of Utah’s capital in a ranked-choice contest that included a challenge by former Mayor Rocky Anderson. The Salt Lake Tribune reports ballot returns released Wednesday showed Mendenhall with 58% of the vote to Anderson’s 34%. Anderson conceded and wished Mendenhall success in her second term. Though the position of mayor is officially nonpartisan, the city is largely Democratic in a mostly Republican state. This was Salt Lake City’s first mayor’s race since the capital instituted ranked-choice voting in 2021.

