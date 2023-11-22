Panorama Park residents react to Tropical Storm Hilary Disaster Declaration

Many Coachella Valley residents who were impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary were awoken with the news of President Biden's Major Disaster Declaration on Wednesday.

The storm caused an estimated $126 million in damage in Riverside County .

The declaration promises to provide affected communities, like the Panorama Park neighborhood in Cathedral City, with the funds to recover from the storm's damaging effects.

Residents impacted by the storm will now be able to apply for FEMA disaster assistance after months of waiting for federal aid.

