Rescue of 41 workers trapped in a tunnel in India is hindered again in final stretch of digging

NEW DELHI (AP) — The rescue of 41 construction workers trapped for nearly two weeks in a collapsed tunnel in India is being hindered again in the final stretch of digging. Some blades of the drilling machine were damaged by a metal object in the debris. Special cutters have been arranged, and the digging crews are working to remove the metal obstruction to resume drilling. The drill made it through 44 meters (yards) out of approximately the 57 needed as of Wednesday night. When the excavation of the dirt and debris is finished, pipes will be laid and welded to be used as the trapped workers’ escape route. The workers have been trapped since a landslide caused part of the tunnel to collapse Nov. 12.

