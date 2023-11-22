Rescue of 41 workers trapped in a tunnel in India is in the final stretch of digging

NEW DELHI (AP) — The rescue of 41 construction workers trapped for nearly two weeks in a collapsed tunnel in India is in the final stretch of digging. The work was delayed for about six hours Thursday because the drill was damaged by a metal object in the debris, but the work has resumed. The National Disaster Relief Force head said the rescue could be possible later in the day. When the dirt and debris is fully excavated, pipes will be laid and welded to be used as the trapped workers’ escape route. They have been trapped since a landslide caused part of the tunnel to collapse Nov. 12.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.