Small Kentucky town urged to evacuate after train derails, spilling chemicals

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (AP) — A train has derailed and spilled chemicals in a remote part of eastern Kentucky, prompting officials to encourage residents of a small town to evacuate. Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on Wednesday that local officials in Rockcastle County were encouraging residents of Livingston, with a population of about 200, to evacuate. News outlets reported that a shelter had been opened at a local middle school. Railroad operator CSX told WKYT-TV that at least 15 cars derailed in Rockcastle County, including two that spilled sulfur. One crew member was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

