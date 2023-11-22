“They deserve way more,” local cannabis shop gives away 100 Thanksgiving turkeys

Bulldog Cannabis in Thousand Palms held its second annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway this morning.

Dispensary staff along with County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, who represents residents in the fourth district, handed out 100 free frozen turkeys to local residents.

“Local mom and pop shops would be nothing without their communities. This is just how we show for Thanksgiving, but even on a day-to-day basis we show our customer how thankful we are for them,” said Levon Kapukchyan, owner of Bulldog Cannabis.

All of the turkeys were given away in less than an hour, and the owners said they hope to expand the giveaway next year to be able to reach more residents. "I know this isn't enough, they deserve way more," said Kapukchyan.

“This is a great idea because this is giving thanks back to the community and I really appreciate it,” said local resident Eileen Orosco. She added that hasn’t been able to cook a Thanksgiving turkey in the last couple of years due to soaring costs.

Local resident Eileen Orosco

“Now I’ll be able to roast this turkey and then afterwards I make turkey soup, turkey sandwiches. I ‘m going to share this with my neighbor,” said Orosco.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. tonight for the full story.