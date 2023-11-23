Chinese refugee challenges Australian law that imposes a curfew and tracking bracelet

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — New laws rushed through Australia’s Parliament last week to mandate curfews and electronic tracking bracelets on some foreigners with criminal records are facing their first High Court challenge. Lawyers for a Chinese refugee claim the tough new measures are unconstitutional. The man was placed in indefinite detention last year after serving a prison sentence. But a recent court decision ruled out indefinite detentions. The government rushed new laws through to address community fears over migrants with criminal records being freed because they can’t be deported. The court challenge of the new laws is the first in what could be several, creating a new complication for the government.

