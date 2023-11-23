Cool and Cozy start to Thanksgiving morning

It's a Cloudy, Cool and overall Cozy start to Thanksgiving Day.

Overnight we saw clouds move into Southern California, and they will continue to linger on top of the valley floor up until the midday hours.

We'll start to see some gradual clearing, sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s throughout the day.

At around dinner time, we'll be dropping into the 60s with a slight breeze across the valley floor. Get your hot apple cider ready and bundle up.

