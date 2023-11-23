Cross scores 27 points, leads Tulane comeback to beat Cal 84-81 at SoCal Classic

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Cross scored 27 points and Tulane edged California 84-81 to claim third place in the SoCal Challenge Surf Division on Wednesday night.

The Green Wave trailed by as many as 11 points midway through the second half, but Sion James hit a turnaround jumper, Kolby King scored off a Cal turnover and Tre’ Williams scored at the basket to tie the game at 67-67 with 6:48 left and Percy Daniels dunked with 5:19 left to put Tulane in front for the first time. Cross sandwiched two short jumpers around a second-chance layup by Jaylen Forbes in a 6-0 run that put the Green Wave in front 83-77.

Cross was 8 of 14 from the field and converted 7 of 9 from the free throw line as Tulane (4-1) shot 51.6% from the field (32 of 62). James was 4 for 4 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points and Forbes added 12.

Jaylon Tyson was 5 of 7 from distance and finished with 24 points and nine rebounds to lead Cal (2-4). Fardaws Aimaq added a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Jalen Cone contributed 18 points.

Tulane returns home and hosts Prairie View November 29. Cal will look to snap a three-game losing streak at home against San Diego State Saturday.

