Israel and Hamas reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A temporary cease-fire agreement to facilitate the release of dozens of people taken hostage during Hamas’ raid on Israel is expected to bring the first respite to war-weary Palestinians in Gaza and a glimmer of hope to the families of the captives. After hitting a last-minute snag, the deal was expected to take effect on Friday. That’s a day later than originally planned. Israel and Hamas agreed to the four-day halt. It will also see the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The deal was brokered by Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt and sets the stage for a tense period that could determine the course of the war.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.