New Zealand’s new government promises tax cuts, more police and less bureaucracy
By NICK PERRY
Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealanders can expect tax cuts, more police on the streets and less government bureaucracy, according to the three leaders who signed an agreement Friday to form a new government. The coalition deal ended nearly six weeks of intense negotiations after New Zealand held a general election on Oct. 14. The deal will see Christopher Luxon serve as prime minister after his conservative National Party won 38% of the vote, the largest proportion of any party. Luxon thanked New Zealanders for their patience during the negotiations and said each party had made policy compromises to close the deal.