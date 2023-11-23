Search resumes for the missing after landslide leaves 3 dead in Alaska fishing community

WRANGELL, Alaska (AP) — Officials say rescue teams have resumed searching for three people who remain missing after a landslide ripped through a remote Alaska fishing community this week, killing three others. The landslide swept over three homes in the southeast Alaska town of Wrangell on Monday night. The state Department of Public Safety say a girl was found dead in an initial search and the bodies of two adults later on. Crews with heat-sensing drones and a trained dog continued to search Wednesday for two missing children and an adult. A major storm with gusting winds and rain had hit the Wrangell area in the hours before the landslide.

