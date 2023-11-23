Thanksgiving foods that could poison your pet

Thanksgiving is known for its rich foods and vast array of unique dishes that are typically only eaten once a year. And although we may look forward to stuffing our bellies at mealtime, some of the seemingly harmless ingredients could potentially be fatal for our furry friends.

Knowing what is safe for your pets could be the difference between life and death. So before you slip them a small helping under the table or give them your leftovers, here's a few things to keep in mind that could save their life.

Dogs can eat things like carrots, celery, sweet potatoes, green beans, and apples. Other foods that are safe for fido include pumpkin (from the can), rice, quinoa, and turkey (no skin, fat or bones).

Things that could harm or even kill your dog include: chocolate, garlic, leeks, onions, grapes, raisins, raw potatoes, raw dough, mashed potatoes, and canned cranberries. Also avoid feeding them any types of pre-made desserts, eggnog, pie fillings, and stuffing because they are toxic. Avoid anything with sugar added to it as well. Although dogs are known for loving bones, its best to avoid feeding them any types of bones that spent time in an oven, as the heat may have made them brittle and easy to splinter.

Its also wise to keep in mind that many veterinary clinics that are typically open, might be closed for the holiday. So be aware of which local clinics or emergency care sites are open on Thanksgiving should you have an emergency.

A doctor from the Veterinary Urgent Care of the Desert also says you should know the number for ASPCA Animal Poison Control in case your pet ingests something harmful. That number is 888-426-4435.