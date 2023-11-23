Skip to Content
News

The Coachella Rescue Mission hands out thousands of Thanksgiving meals to those in need

?????????????????????????????????????????
Pexels
?????????????????????????????????????????
By
today at 11:52 AM
Published 11:50 AM

A local non-profit is making sure families in the Coachella Valley have food on the table this Thanksgiving.

The Coachella Rescue Mission started the handouts on Wednesday, but will be continuing them throughout the afternoon on Thursday. The meals are free for those receiving them, and include traditional Thanksgiving dishes like turkey and mashed potatoes.

The meals will be served from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Coachella Rescue Mission in Indio.

Overall, the organization plans to give away more than 3,500 free meals over the two days.

Article Topic Follows: News
coachella
headlines
local news
News
News Headlines
top stories

Jump to comments ↓

Tori King

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content