The Coachella Rescue Mission hands out thousands of Thanksgiving meals to those in need

A local non-profit is making sure families in the Coachella Valley have food on the table this Thanksgiving.

The Coachella Rescue Mission started the handouts on Wednesday, but will be continuing them throughout the afternoon on Thursday. The meals are free for those receiving them, and include traditional Thanksgiving dishes like turkey and mashed potatoes.

The meals will be served from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Coachella Rescue Mission in Indio.

Overall, the organization plans to give away more than 3,500 free meals over the two days.