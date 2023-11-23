Ukraine says 3 civilians killed by Russian shelling and Russia says a drone killed a TV journalist

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say Russian shelling has killed three civilians in southeastern regions of the country. Meanwhile, a Russian television journalist was reported to have died from injuries he sustained in a Ukrainian drone attack. The Ukrainian presidential office said Thursday that southern Ukraine’s Kherson region received eight nighttime artillery barrages, killing a 42-year-old man in his apartment building. It says shelling also killed two people in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. It was not possible to independently verify the reports. Russian state media reported that Russia 24 jouranlist Boris Maksudov was wounded in a drone attack while working in southern Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

