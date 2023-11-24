A newly formed alliance between coup-hit countries in Africa’s Sahel is seen as tool for legitimacy
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Three West African nations led by military juntas met this week to strengthen a newly formed alliance which some analysts describe as an attempt to legitimize their military governments. The Alliance of Sahel States provides a “path of sovereignty” for the countries and for their citizens, Niger’s junta leader, Gen. Abdrahmane Tchiani said Thursday during his first foreign trip since the July coup that brought him into power. While it provides an opportunity to pool resources, some experts say the military leaders are using the partnership to show their countries are not isolated.