Argentina and Brazil charged by FIFA after fan violence delays World Cup qualifying game at Maracana

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has opened disciplinary cases against Argentina and Brazil after fan violence at the Maracana Stadium delayed the start of a World Cup qualifying game. The Argentine soccer federation was charged with crowd disturbances and the late kick off at Tuesday’s game in Rio de Janeiro. The Brazilian federation was charged with failures of managing security at a game it organized. Fights among fans broke out after the national anthems. The teams were led back to the locker rooms and the game started 27 minutes late. Argentina won 1-0.

