Irish police arrest 34 people in Dublin rioting following stabbings outside a school

LONDON (AP) — Irish police have arrested 34 people after suspected far-right protesters in central Dublin attacked police, damaged shops and set fire to vehicles. The rioting happened on Thursday night after an unidentified man stabbed three children outside a school earlier in the day. The head of the Irish police, Commissioner Drew Harris, said Friday that an officer was seriously injured in the violence that began after news spread that a 5-year-old girl was receiving emergency medical treatment at a hospital. At least 100 people took to the streets, some armed with metal bars and covering their faces. Police said the street violence was caused by “a small group of thugs.”

