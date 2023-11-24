The vital question may linger forever: Did Oscar Pistorius know he was shooting at his girlfriend?

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — In the decade since Oscar Pistorius pulled the trigger four times on his 9mm pistol, firing into the head and body of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp as she stood inside a locked toilet cubicle in his home, the vital question has still never been answered: Did the world-famous Olympic runner know he was shooting at and killing his girlfriend that Valentine’s Day in 2013? Pistorius has always claimed that he didn’t, that he mistook her for an intruder in his home. Steenkamp’s family believes he intended to shoot the 29-year-old model and law graduate. Only Pistorius really knows for sure. The lasting twist of Pistorius’ case was back in the spotlight Friday when he was granted parole.

