Twenty-nine Palms band of Mission Indians donates 1,000 NCAA tickets to students

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians has donated 1,000 tickets to local students to attend the Acrisure Invitational, the NCAA Basketball Tournament held Thanksgiving weekend, November 24-25, 2023 at Acrisure Arena.

Students in the Coachella Valley Unified School District, Desert Sands Unified School District, Palm Springs Unified School District, and Morongo Unified School District were recipients of the free tickets.

Student athletic teams throughout the desert will experience the first college basketball tournament ever hosted in the Coachella Valley as a result of the contribution.

“Nothing gives me more joy than to provide the student athletes in our communities the opportunity to experience collegiate sports first hand. As our students watch these athletes compete at a college level, my hope is that it inspires them to work hard in school and in their sport so that someday they too can earn the opportunity to play college ball if that’s something they aspire to do. These kids are our future and with determination and perseverance, they can accomplish anything," according to Chairman Darrell Mike.

Beatriz Gonzalez, Director of CVUSD Expanded Learning Program said, “On behalf of Coachella Valley Unified School District Expanded Learning Programs we wholeheartedly thank Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians for their generous donation of tickets The Acrisure Invitational. We truly appreciate the continued support and collaboration of the entire Coachella Valley.”

Here are the game details:

Friday, November 24 – FIND TICKETS

5:00pm Game: UT Rio Grande Valley vs. University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

7:30pm Game: University of San Diego vs. Arkansas State

Saturday, November 25 – FIND TICKETS

5:00pm Game: The losers of Friday’s matches tip off

7:30pm Game: The winners of Friday’s matches tip off

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. tonight for more on the story.