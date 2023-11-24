Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — The two people killed when their car crashed into a border checkpoint in Niagara Falls have been identified as a western New York couple whose family owns a lumber business and several hardware stores. The Niagara Falls Police Department on Friday named the victims as Kurt P. Villani and Monica Villani of Grand Island, New York, a leafy Buffalo suburb close to the falls. Online business records indicate the victims’ family owns Gui’s Lumber and seven Ace Hardware locations in western New York. A man who answered the phone Friday at a number listed for the business declined to comment.

By The Associated Press

