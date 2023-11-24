Vietnam’s plan for spending $15.5 billion for its clean energy transition to be announced at COP28
By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL
Associated Press
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A plan for how Vietnam will spend $15.5 billion to transition to cleaner energy has been finalized and will be announced formally at the COP28 climate conference, which begins in Dubai next week. The climate counselor for the British Embassy in Hanoi did not give the details of the plan in making the announcement Friday. The United Kingdom is co-chair of a group of nine rich industrialized nations that signed the Just Energy Transition Partnership or JETP with Vietnam last year. Its aim is to help them to more quickly shift to renewable energy away from coal power.