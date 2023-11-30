Exclusive first look at the new upgraded fire station in North Shore

News Channel 3 has an exclusive first look at the new modernized fire station 41 in North Shore ahead of a planned grand opening set for Saturday, December 2.

The new station is located at 99065 Corvina Road, right next to the old 2,500 square foot station it has replaced, which was constructed in 1964. Riverside County supervisors signed off on the $11 million budget for the project in September 2022, but approved the plans in October 2021.

Among the upgrades at the new, larger station, are living quarters, a spacious kitchen, individual bedrooms, and additional restrooms, which will allow personnel to isolate and prevent the spread of illness.

kitchen inside new fire station 41 in North Shore

"The modernization of the fire station here is definitely something that was needed," according to Riverside County Fire Department Battalion Chief Justin Karp.

In addition, it features a high-ceilinged apparatus bay where a new structural fire engine will be stored. Currently, the old fire station has a metal carport where the fire engine is parked outside.

Now, the fire crew will have the ability to park inside "which increases the response times because doors don't have to be locked, its less of a walk. So that in and of itself, on a very basic level, is huge," according to Riverside County Fire Department Battalion Chief Justin Karp.

Riverside County Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Justin Karp standing in front of old fire station 41

The new station is also equipped with a better alerting system, a machine that is used to clean toxic and potentially cancer-causing toxins from firefighter gear, a large back-up generator, and will feature off-road rescue vehicles.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. for more on the story.