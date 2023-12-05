City of Indio says its 911 emergency number remains down, offers backup number to call

A 911 service outage continued Tuesday morning in the City of Indio as residents were being urged to call a backup number to receive emergency assistance.

Indio Police told KESQ News Channel 3 Monday evening its emergency calls were being rerouted to the City of Palm Springs 911 emergency dispatch center, then being redirected to Indio's dispatch center using the city's business lines.

Indio police say there has been no disruption in the answering or response to emergency calls.

No other local public safety agencies have announced any services being impacted.

The department was asking residents to call (760)391-4051 as they addressed a service outage with Frontier Communications.

There was no immediate word on the exact cause of the Frontier outage, but it follows a two-day outage on Nov. 8 and 9 when the entire Coachella Valley's 911 lines were down and another outage during Tropical Storm Hilary.

KESQ News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl is digging for answers into those outages and talking with local emergency managers about how they're addressing the outages, solutions, and how you can keep your family safe during outages.

