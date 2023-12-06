Skip to Content
As Ukraine aid falters in the Senate, Biden signals he’s willing to make a deal on border security

By ZEKE MILLER, AAMER MADHANI and STEPHEN GROVES
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Senate Republicans blocked the advance of tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance for Ukraine, President Joe Biden berated their tactics as “stunning” and dangerous. Yet he also signaled Wednesday openness to something GOP lawmakers want: border policy changes. The president warned of dire consequences for Kyiv if lawmakers don’t act. But even as he lashed Republicans for their stance, Biden stressed that he is willing to “make significant compromises on the border,” if that’s what it takes to get the package through Congress. Senators hope the president will help broker a deal to pass aid for Ukraine.

