China’s exports in November edged higher for the first time in 7 months, while imports fell

HONG KONG (AP) — Customs data show that China’s exports rose in November, indicating that demand may be picking up following months of decline. China’s exports rose 0.5% from a year earlier to $291.9 billion. It was the first positive reading since April. Imports fell 0.6% to $223.5 billion after a 3% climb in October. The trade surplus of $68.4 billion was up 21% compared to October’s $56.5 billion. China has been grappling with sluggish foreign trade this year as global demand waned and its own recovery from the pandemic stalled following the country’s reopening after its strict COVID-19 controls were lifted late last year.

