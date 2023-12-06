Colorado Supreme Court justices question whether the state can bar Trump from the 2024 ballot

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Supreme Court justices have sharply questioned whether they could exclude former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot. It’s a case that seeks to upend his bid for a second term by claiming the Constitution’s insurrection clause bars him from another run for the White House. The justices also sparred with Trump’s attorney Wednesday over whether the former president is an insurrectionist. At issue during oral arguments in Denver is the wording of the Civil War-era clause itself, whether the courts have a right to intervene at this stage if Trump has otherwise met the requirements to appear on Colorado’s primary ballot and whether Trump had indeed incited an insurrection when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

BY NICHOLAS RICCARDI and CHRISTINE FERNANDO Associated Press

