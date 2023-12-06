High Desert woman missing since Nov. 25

A Twentynine Palms woman has been missing since November 25, leading to authorities to call for the community's assistance in helping with the search.

Jacqualine Jonae Murray, 38, was last seen at a relative's residence in the 73200 block of Raymond Way in Twentynine Palms, police said. Murray left the location on foot on Saturday, Nov. 25 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Murray is described as a Black woman, standing at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 173 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

"Murray has a history of mental issues and alcohol use," reads a flyer by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone who contacts or sees Murray is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Dept. at 760-366-4175 or 909-387-8313.