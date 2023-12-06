Palm Springs Int’l Airport to provide update on Master Plan

The Airport Commission is holding a special meeting that will focus on the airport's future development.

Updates on the airport's Master Plan, The commission will focus on the airport's Master Plan, which the reviewed by the public back in September, and their 5-Year Capital Plan will be provided at the December 6. meeting.

At the last Airport Commission meeting on November 15. there was a particular focus on improving outbound and inbound baggage handling, concessions, gate availability and parking.

