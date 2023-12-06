Senate Republicans block Ukraine and Israel aid from advancing as they demand border policy changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are blocking the advance of a $110 billion package of wartime funding for Ukraine and Israel as well as other national security priorities. They are trying to force President Joe Biden to include changes to U.S. border policy. The president warned of dire consequences for Kyiv if lawmakers don’t act. Biden gave his address hours after he huddled with leaders of the Group of Seven advanced democracies, which have staunchly supported Ukraine against Russia’s ongoing invasion. Biden has faced stiff resistance on Capitol Hill. Senate Democrats tried to advance the aid package, but the legislation had no way forward as Republicans vowed to withhold support unless it included changes to U.S. border policy.

By ZEKE MILLER, AAMER MADHANI and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

