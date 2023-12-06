UN: Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities, worsening humanitarian conditions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. officials say intensifying Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities are worsening humanitarian conditions across the country, where heavy snow and freezing temperatures have already arrived. Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca told the U.N. Security Council Wednesday that Russia’s daily attacks on Ukraine’s critical civilian infrastructure have resulted in civilian casualties, and Moscow recently escalated its barrages in populated areas including Kyiv. He said: “All attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure must stop immediately,” adding “they are prohibited under international humanitarian law.” Ramesh Rajasingham, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator, said “the deaths, injuries and level of destruction of vital civilian infrastructure is staggering.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.