A China, EU summit exposes divisions over Ukraine, trade and subsidies
By KEN MORITSUGU
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of China and the European Union have held wide-ranging talks that included their disputes over trade and a deep divide over the war in Ukraine. Chinese President Xi Jinping met Thursday in Beijing with the two European presidents, Ursula von der Leyen from the EU Commission and Charles Michel from the EU Council. The European Union is calling on China to improve market access to address an annual trade imbalance of more than $200 billion between the two sides. China is unhappy with EU restrictions on technology exports and an EU investigation into subsides for electric vehicles.