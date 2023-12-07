Making the holidays memorable for deserving kids across the valley; How you can donate to CHiPs for Kids

News Channel 3 is continuing to partner with Indio's California Highway Patrol team to provide some special Christmas gifts to deserving children throughout the valley.

There are plenty of ways to donate including Thursday's toy drive at the Walter Clark Legal Group in Rancho Mirage.

Help ‘Cover the Cruiser’ at the CHiPS for Kids toy drive at Walter Clark Legal Group this Thursday.

CHP is asking for new, unwrapped toys for children and teens up to 18-years-old.

You can find toy ideas for different age groups below.

Ideas for kids: sporting items, dolls, cars, plush toys, learning games, and board games

Ideas for teens: headphones, speakers, books, sporting items

Additional drop-off locations include any Walgreens store throughout the Coachella Valley along with Indio's CHP Office.

You can also donate toys at the following toy drives:

12/15: Cover the cruiser event at Walgreens on Monterey x 111

12/20: cover the cruiser at Walgreens on Jackson st at Ave 42 in Indio

The big distribution day is scheduled for December 22 at Acrisure Arena from 2 to 8 p.m.

CHP Indio is also accepting donations through their charity organization, the 'Desert Patrolman Squad Club.' All donations will be used to buy toys for this year's CHiPs for Kids toy drive.