Indiana secretary of state appeals ruling for US Senate candidate seeking GOP nod

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana secretary of state is appealing a ruling that a law stipulating voting requirements for a candidate’s party affiliation is unconstitutional. The decision lifted the hopes of a U.S. Senate hopeful who wants to run as a Republican. The Indiana attorney general’s office filed the notice of appeal Friday on behalf of Secretary of State Diego Morales. The filing came a day after a Marion County judge granted an injunction sought by John Rust, who’s running to replace Sen. Mike Braun. Rust has sued Morales, the Indiana Election Commission and Jackson County’s Republican chair to challenge the law and ensure the possibility of his place on the ballot.

