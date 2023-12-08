Riverside County confirms new MPX case

Riverside County has reported a new confirmed case of MPX.

The case was first reported as a suspected case on Nov. 3. It was officially confirmed on Nov. 22.

Details on the patient were limited. Arballo confirmed the case was a male from the south county.

It's the first new confirmed case of MPX since Halloween. The county now has a total of 321 MPX cases.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a virus spread through close physical contact with someone who has Mpox. Infections usually cause rashes or sores throughout the body that can last for two to four weeks. Rashes can happen in sensitive areas and can be extremely painful. Often, but not always, people with Mpox experience flu-like symptoms before the rash or sores appear.

To avoid the illness, county public health officials urge those at risk to limit contact with people with sores or symptoms, avoid touching items someone with the illness has recently handled, practice good hygiene and wash hands.

During last summer's global outbreak, Mpox affected mostly the LBGTQ+ community, but anyone can get Mpox.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is a two-dose injection that helps prevent against Mpox when given before or shortly after exposure to the virus. It is available to anyone 16 years and older without parental consent. It is also available for people 16 years of age and younger, with parental consent.

For more mpox info or to make a vaccine appointment in Riverside County, visit ruhealth.org/mpox.