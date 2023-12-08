Ryan O’Neal, star of ‘Love Story’ and ‘Peyton Place,’ dead

Originally Published: 08 DEC 23 17:18 ET

Updated: 08 DEC 23 17:25 ET

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Oscar-nominated actor Ryan O’Neal, star of several landmark films including “Love Story” and “Paper Moon,” has died, according to his son, Patrick, who posted the news to social media. He was reportedly 82.

“My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us,” Patrick O’Neal wrote.

He added: “My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life.”

O’Neal’s breakout role was in 1967 on the nighttime soap opera “Peyton Place.” His other notable roles included “Barry Lyndon” and “A Bridge Too Far.”

CNN has reached out to a representative for Ryan O’Neal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

