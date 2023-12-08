Utah attorney general drops reelection bid amid scrutiny about his ties to a sexual assault suspect

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has announced that he will not seek reelection. The Republican who is facing scrutiny for his decadelong friendship with the embattled founder of an anti-child-trafficking organization, had previously announced in September that he would seek a fourth term. Reyes is now backtracking his decision to run again and has pledged to dedicate his final year in office to investigating the sex abuse claims against his friend. Nonprofit founder Tim Ballard has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Reyes said he sat down with each person who had come forward with accusations to tell them that he believed them.

