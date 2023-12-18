Palm Springs Air Museum hosts annual Santa Claus flyover to honor local healthcare workers

Santa Claus is giving his reindeer the day off so he can climb into a helicopter at the Palm Springs Air Museum for their annual hospital flyover.

Santa will be taking off at noon to flyover several valley hospitals and to wave to local healthcare workers and patients.

The Palm Springs Air Museum has kept this tradition going for over 20 years as a way to continue to give thanks to local healthcare workers.

Santa Claus will be flying over the following local hospitals this afternoon:

-Desert Regional Hospital in Palm Springs

-Eisenhower Health on Bob Hope

-J.F. Kennedy Hospital in Indio

-High Desert Regional Hospital in Joshua Tree