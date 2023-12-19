City of Coachella receives $22-million grant for local community sustainability projects

Tuesday, the City of Coachella announced it will be awarded the $22.12-million Transformative Climate Communities Program Grant from the state of California.

Coachella was up against several other large cities around the state, but was ultimately awarded the grant for its extensive research and proposals for future sustainability projects.

The grant stems from the California Strategic Growth Council. The city of Coachella has agreed to match the state grant, which will be given to the city in installments over the next five years. The funds will be used to invest in projects that fight climate change, improve clean transportation, as well as improve the community's sustainability.

Some projects already being planning include building additional bike lanes, parks, and a senior community center. Funding will pay for outreach and job training programs for students, as well as provide opportunities for families in the farm working communities. It will also bring in dozens of affordable housing units and a fleet of Teslas for city use. Additionally, Coachella will improve its charging infrastructure to support the growing network of electric vehicles.

The grant will also be used to fund solar panel installation across the city.

The City of Coachella hopes to earn additional funding from the federal government for these efforts over the next year. Since its inception, the TCC grant has given out more than $424-million around the state.