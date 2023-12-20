Skip to Content
Holiday travels tips ahead of incoming storm

today at 10:45 AM
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a storm system that is expected to bring up to an inch of rain to the Coachella Valley through Friday morning.

This incoming rain could affect your plans to hit the road for the holidays.

Automobile Club (AAA) defines the "holiday travel season" as the period between Saturday, December 23. to Monday, January 1. AAA says 8.3 million Southern California travelers will be on the road this year, that's a 3% increase from last year.

While conditions are expected to dry out before the official start of the travel season, local experts are sharing road safety tips for those with early travel plans.

News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen will be speaking with a representative with the Emergency Management Department of Riverside County for more on how you can stay safe on the road this holiday season.

Stay with News Channel 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more.

Tatum Larsen

