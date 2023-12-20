Holiday travels tips ahead of incoming storm

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a storm system that is expected to bring up to an inch of rain to the Coachella Valley through Friday morning.

This incoming rain could affect your plans to hit the road for the holidays.

Automobile Club (AAA) defines the "holiday travel season" as the period between Saturday, December 23. to Monday, January 1. AAA says 8.3 million Southern California travelers will be on the road this year, that's a 3% increase from last year.

While conditions are expected to dry out before the official start of the travel season, local experts are sharing road safety tips for those with early travel plans.

