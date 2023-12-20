“It’s the kids that keep me going,” Shadow Hills High teacher receives One Class At A Time award

Tara Silva has been a teacher for 29 years and currently teaches AP Biology and Anatomy at Shadow Hills High School in Indio.

Silva was thrilled to accept the One Class At A Time Award, after she was nominated by her mother. The award is made possible through News Channel 3's partnership with the Walter Clark Legal Group.

"It's the kids that keep me going and that make me excited to come to work everyday," according to Silva. She explained that most of her AP Biology students plan to "do something in college with science," so Silva tries to prepare them to do well on the AP exam in the spring, and generally prepare them for college.

Silva has plans to use the award money to purchase more materials to to run gel electrophoresis labs for AP Biology. "Being able to have more than one set that we can run the experiments with is going to be really great," according to Silva.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:45 a.m. for the full story.

If you know a deserving teacher you'd like to nominate, or you're an educator and would like to nominate yourself, be sure to do so here: https://kesq.com/one-class-at-a-time/#//