Palm Springs International Airport, Agua Caliente Casinos announce naming rights partnership

Palm Springs International Airport and Agua Caliente Casinos announced a naming rights sponsorship agreement today, with the airport's RJ concourse to be renamed the Agua Caliente Concourse.

"This announcement is just one of the many `firsts' PSP hopes to achieve,'' PSP Executive Director of Aviation Harry Barrett said in a statement. ``Our partnership with Fuse Connect has led to this historic agreement, and we're excited about our future collaboration with Agua Caliente Casinos.''

Fuse is a Southern California-based firm specializing in airport advertisement and partnership development, according to a joint statement from PSP and Agua Caliente Casinos. It will work with the casinos and PSP to offer exposure and create an "immersive experience'' for passengers.

The three-year partnership is set to go live in early 2024 and also includes naming rights to the activation space and other advertising opportunities within the newly named area and at PSP, officials said. The concourse naming rights partnership is the first in the airport's history.

"This incredible partnership with the Palm Springs International Airport allows us to make an even greater first impression and share more about everything Agua from the moment travelers enter the airport,'' Agua Caliente Casinos COO Saverio Scheri III said in a statement.