Deadly car crash reported on Jefferson Street in Indio

The California Highway Patrol has shut down the westbound I-10 Jefferson Street on-ramp due to a fatal crash.

The crash was reported at 2:05 a.m. in Indio.

Cal Fire confirmed that a single vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier. One victim died at the scene while the other has been transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

CHP is now investigating the crash. Traffic is being redirected until further notice on the Jefferson on-ramp and the third westbound lane as the investigation and debris cleanup continues.

