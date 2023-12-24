Skip to Content
News

Deadly car crash reported on Jefferson Street in Indio

MGN
MGN
MGN
By
today at 3:01 AM
Published 2:58 AM

The California Highway Patrol has shut down the westbound I-10 Jefferson Street on-ramp due to a fatal crash. 

The crash was reported at 2:05 a.m. in Indio. 

Cal Fire confirmed that a single vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier. One victim died at the scene while the other has been transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. 

CHP is now investigating the crash. Traffic is being redirected until further notice on the Jefferson on-ramp and the third westbound lane as the investigation and debris cleanup continues.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this developing story. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content