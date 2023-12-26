Skip to Content
80-year-old man killed in crash on Christmas Day in Desert Hot Springs

Published 4:24 PM

An 80-year-old man was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Day in Desert Hot Springs.

Police said the crash happened at around 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Pierson Boulevard and Highway 62.

There were a total of five patients transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

There was no word on the severity of all of the patients' injuries, however, police confirmed that one of the passengers was pronounced dead in the hospital.

On Tuesday, the coroner's office identified the person as Martin Morales of Santa Ana.

Jesus Reyes

