Man arrested in stabbing at New York’s Grand Central Terminal charged with hate crimes

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been charged with hate crimes following the Christmas Day stabbing of two teenage tourists from Paraguay at a restaurant inside Grand Central Terminal. Authorities say 36-year-old Esteban Esono-Asue made derogatory comments about white people shortly before the unprovoked attack on the girls as they dined with their parents. Esono-Asue is being held without bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday to charges of attempted murder and assault as hate crimes, and child endangerment. A Legal Aid Society attorney representing him has declined to comment.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.