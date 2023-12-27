Man trapped for 6 days in wrecked truck in Indiana rescued after being spotted by passersby

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man who had been trapped for days in his crashed pickup truck has been rescued in northwest Indiana. State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield says two men were scouting fishing locations when they found the man in his badly damaged vehicle Tuesday. The pickup had wrecked along Interstate 94 near Portage below an underpass where it could not be seen from the highway above. Fifield says the driver told the men he had been trapped since Dec. 20. He says the driver was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

