The New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over use of its stories used to train chatbots

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times filed a federal lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft seeking to end the practice of using its stories to train chatbots. In the suit filed Wednesday in the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, the Times said OpenAI and Microsoft are advancing their technology through the “unlawful use of The Times’s work to create artificial intelligence products that compete with it” and “threatens The Times’s ability to provide that service.” OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

