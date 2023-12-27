US online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation, surprising customers

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. ecommerce company Zulily says it is closing down, surprising customers, after efforts to salvage the business failed. The Seattle-based company said in a notice on its website that it had tried to fill all pending orders and expected to manage that within the coming two weeks. Zulily said it was trying to ensure orders that could not be filled were cancelled and refunded. It offered a contact for customers who did not get their orders or refunds. In closing down to maximize payments to its creditors, Zulily said it was seeking an “orderly wind down.”

