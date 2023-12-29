Uncertainty lingers after federal judge temporarily halts California concealed carry restriction law

Several new state laws that cover a range of topics are set to take effect at the beginning of 2024, but that list no longer includes Senate Bill 2.

The law would have banned licensed gun owners from carrying their firearms in 26 public places, including schools, parks, churches, public events, hospitals, and other sites.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney issued an order

to temporarily block the law, and wrote in his decision that "SB 2's coverage is sweeping, repugnant to the Second Amendment, and openly defiant of the Supreme Court." He also wrote that the law "impermissibly denies the core Second Amendment right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense to people who have gone through a lengthy permit application process including a thorough background check and safety and training course."

The law would also raise the age from 18 to 21 to get a concealed carry permit and will double the amount of training for new applicants from 8 to16 hours and for anyone renewing permits from 4 to 8 hours.

It would also disqualify a CCW applicant from obtaining a permit if "they, among other things, are reasonably likely to be a danger to self, others, or the community at large, as specified."

SB-2 was one of almost two dozen gun control bills signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in late September. Following the judge's temporary injunction, Newsom issued a statement calling the ruling "repugnant."

The legal battle over the fate of SB-2 has had a ripple effect in the Coachella Valley. Supporters of the law who did not want to speak on camera believe it would help boost public safety.

Storm Jenkins is the owner of Guns of Distinction in Palm Desert. "The last few months there's been a dramatic increase in the number of students that want to get their permit before the laws change," said Jenkins.

For now, he has halted his CCW permit training until there is more clarity from the courts on what's next for SB-2.

