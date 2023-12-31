Ex-cycling world champion Dennis reportedly charged after Olympian wife killed by vehicle

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Former world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis is reported to have been charged in connection with the death of his wife, Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins, who died after being struck by a vehicle while riding in Adelaide. Australian media reports said Dennis has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, endangering life and driving without due care and that he has been bailed to appear at the Adelaide Magistrate’s Court in March. Hoskins competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics on the track in the team pursuit and was in the squad that won the 2015 world title in the event. The 33-year-old Dennis won two world titles in the road time trial, as well as silver in the team pursuit at the London Olympics and bronze in the road time trial at the Tokyo Olympics.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.